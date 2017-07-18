Search
Will Big Bazaar's new ownership mean big brand success?
Experts believe that brand Big Bazaar can only get stronger under Mukesh Ambani by pairing an iconic brand with Reliance Retail’s powerful back end systems.
Jul 18, 2017
Joseph George quits MullenLowe Lintas Group
He moves on to pursue his "big dream" after 26 years with the agency network
Nov 2, 2015
Mullen Lowe names Joseph George to head South and Southeast Asia
Joseph George, currently group CEO of the Mullen Lowe Lintas Group in India, has been given additional charge of South and Southeast Asia operations of the IPG agency network.
