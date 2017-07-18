joseph george

Will Big Bazaar's new ownership mean big brand success?
16 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Experts believe that brand Big Bazaar can only get stronger under Mukesh Ambani by pairing an iconic brand with Reliance Retail’s powerful back end systems.

Joseph George quits MullenLowe Lintas Group
Jul 18, 2017
Campaign India Team

He moves on to pursue his "big dream" after 26 years with the agency network

Mullen Lowe names Joseph George to head South and Southeast Asia
Nov 2, 2015
Campaign India Team

Joseph George, currently group CEO of the Mullen Lowe Lintas Group in India, has been given additional charge of South and Southeast Asia operations of the IPG agency network.

