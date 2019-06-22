johnson johnson
Need for diversity spurs holding co’s to cooperate, share intel on talent
Three of the world’s largest ad holding companies have set aside their rivalries, at the behest of client J&J, to compare notes on diversity and inclusion.
Johnson & Johnson scraps CMO role as part of shake-up
Alison Lewis will leave business.
J&J preaches what it practices on holistic health
Ex-marketer leads opening of Human Performance Institute in Asia, with aim to help stressed-out workforces.
Marriage advice for clients and agencies
Clients and agency people wore blindfolds for a show of hands about which clients get great work, and which get "crap".
Johnson & Johnson launches design lab in Singapore
The company unveiled a new APAC regional headquarters in Singapore, along with its first design lab outside the US.
Building admirable brands: Johnson & Johnson's Alison Lewis
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Johnson & Johnson’s first global consumer-sector CMO shares the challenges of delivering global campaigns and meeting local market needs
