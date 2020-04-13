johnson

High-profile marketer Richa Goswami leaves J&J
Apr 13, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

The member of Campaign's Power List and nominee for WFA's global marketer of the year, is moving on from the consumer health brand company.

Building admirable brands: Johnson & Johnson's Alison Lewis
Aug 11, 2016
Atifa Silk

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Johnson & Johnson’s first global consumer-sector CMO shares the challenges of delivering global campaigns and meeting local market needs

Social media is something we can stop ‘bullshitting’ about: Amir Kassaei
Sep 26, 2014
Adrian Peter Tse

SPIKES ASIA – There’s no such thing as social media, according to Amir Kassaei, DDB’s global CCO, who may have set a record for the number of times a presenter said ‘bullshit’ during a single session at Spikes Asia.

Wunderman relocates Michele Johnson as client services director in South Korea
Sep 6, 2010
Benjamin Li

SEOUL - In line with business growth around the region, Wunderman has transferred Michele Johnson from the agency's office in Germany to join the South Korea team.

Johnson & Johnson baby draws up creative agency shortlist
Jun 30, 2010
Kenny Lim

GLOBAL - Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is lining up agencies to present for its US$20 million global creative baby products pitch that was announced in May.

