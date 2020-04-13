johnson
High-profile marketer Richa Goswami leaves J&J
The member of Campaign's Power List and nominee for WFA's global marketer of the year, is moving on from the consumer health brand company.
Building admirable brands: Johnson & Johnson's Alison Lewis
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Johnson & Johnson’s first global consumer-sector CMO shares the challenges of delivering global campaigns and meeting local market needs
Social media is something we can stop ‘bullshitting’ about: Amir Kassaei
SPIKES ASIA – There’s no such thing as social media, according to Amir Kassaei, DDB’s global CCO, who may have set a record for the number of times a presenter said ‘bullshit’ during a single session at Spikes Asia.
Wunderman relocates Michele Johnson as client services director in South Korea
SEOUL - In line with business growth around the region, Wunderman has transferred Michele Johnson from the agency's office in Germany to join the South Korea team.
Johnson & Johnson baby draws up creative agency shortlist
GLOBAL - Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is lining up agencies to present for its US$20 million global creative baby products pitch that was announced in May.
