Job insecurity: In times of mass layoffs, is freelancing the future?
Nov 24, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Thousands of layoffs from tech firms in a matter of weeks show job security is largely a myth. So what's next for the talent affected how might this change the future of work?

Aliza Knox joins Unlockd as COO
Apr 10, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Former Twitter head of Asia-Pacific moves to lock screen advertising platform a week after announcing her departure from the social media network.

Nokia shares prove it is neither down nor out of the Asian market
Oct 25, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

ASIA PACIFIC - The recent research findings by In Mobi, the mobile advertising network, suggests that Nokia remains a dominant player, with 47 per cent of impressions globally and 61 percent share of impressions in Asia.

Nokia shares are up but CEO to slash 1,800 jobs
Oct 22, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

GLOBAL - Less than a month after new CEO Steve Elop took to the helm at Nokia, he has confirmed he will be looking to axe 1,800 jobs as part of his mission to streamline operations.

