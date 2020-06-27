jingdong
Will China’s shopping festivals save the luxury market?
To offset COVID-19 losses, brands joined China’s three-week shopping holiday, 618, including many luxury brands that have long shied away from discounts.
Pandemic may help China's big 3 ecommerce giants keep lion's share of market
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite a shrinking retail market overall, China will supersede the US retail market in 2020 as the world's largest, with ecommerce up 16%, says eMarketer.
Alibaba softens stance on 'Double-Eleven' trademark battle
HANGZHOU - After the 'Double-Eleven' trademark issue triggered a three-week long war of words between e-commerce rivals, Alibaba Group CEO Jonathan Lu (陆兆禧) is now saying it is "always an open festival that belongs to all participants".
Xu Lei, VP of 360buy, leaves the company for "private reasons"
BEIJING - Beijing Jingdong Century Trading, the owner of leading Chinese B2C website 360buy.com, has confirmed that its VP for marketing Xu Lei has left the company for “private reasons”.
