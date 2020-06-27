jingdong

Will China’s shopping festivals save the luxury market?
Jun 27, 2020
Ruonan Zheng

Will China's shopping festivals save the luxury market?

To offset COVID-19 losses, brands joined China’s three-week shopping holiday, 618, including many luxury brands that have long shied away from discounts.

Pandemic may help China's big 3 ecommerce giants keep lion's share of market
Jun 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Pandemic may help China's big 3 ecommerce giants keep lion's share of market

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite a shrinking retail market overall, China will supersede the US retail market in 2020 as the world's largest, with ecommerce up 16%, says eMarketer.

Alibaba softens stance on 'Double-Eleven' trademark battle
Nov 6, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Alibaba softens stance on 'Double-Eleven' trademark battle

HANGZHOU - After the 'Double-Eleven' trademark issue triggered a three-week long war of words between e-commerce rivals, Alibaba Group CEO Jonathan Lu (陆兆禧) is now saying it is "always an open festival that belongs to all participants".

Xu Lei, VP of 360buy, leaves the company for
Jan 10, 2011
Jin Bo

Xu Lei, VP of 360buy, leaves the company for "private reasons"

BEIJING - Beijing Jingdong Century Trading, the owner of leading Chinese B2C website 360buy.com, has confirmed that its VP for marketing Xu Lei has left the company for “private reasons”.

