Women to Watch 2023: Jennifer Kok, Media OutReach Newswire
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2023: Jennifer Kok, Media OutReach Newswire

Within the global newswire industry, Kok is the first entrepreneur to self-fund a global newswire and to own its distribution network across 26 Asia-Pacific nations.

Media Outreach launches global real-time media analysis service
Feb 18, 2013
Staff Reporters

Media Outreach launches global real-time media analysis service

GLOBAL - Media OutReach has launched globally a real-time media analysis service focused on providing marketers with reports based on their own parameters and criteria.

