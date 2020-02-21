Search
Feb 21, 2020
Bezos’ US$10b climate-change gift: Sincere move or empty gesture?
SOUNDING BOARD: We asked industry pros about the reputational impact of the Amazon founder's environmental pledge, and whether it's likely to generate goodwill—or the ill kind.
Nov 22, 2019
The Washington Post: being owned by Jeff Bezos 'allows us to think long term'
EXCLUSIVE: The Washington Post's new chief revenue officer Joy Robins talks to Campaign about the future of media, innovation under Jeff Bezos, and the Post's attempts to build a digital ad network to rival the big platforms.
