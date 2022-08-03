jason williams

Publicis Groupe elevates Jason Williams, Andy Fergusson in key appointments
Aug 3, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Publicis Groupe elevates Jason Williams, Andy Fergusson in key appointments

Williams and Fergusson step into their new roles this month.

Leo Burnett Melbourne launches first campaign for Honda
Nov 12, 2012
Racheal Lee

Leo Burnett Melbourne launches first campaign for Honda

MELBOURNE - Honda Australia has launched a campaign, with the tagline ‘The power of clever thinking’, for its new Honda CR-V through Leo Burnett Melbourne.

7-Eleven rolls out US$10 million brand campaign in Australia
Sep 28, 2011
Staff Reporters

7-Eleven rolls out US$10 million brand campaign in Australia

AUSTRALIA - 7-Eleven Stores has launched a new US$10 million brand campaign in Australia, its first major activity since acquiring and rebranding former Mobil retail fuel outlets last year.

Creative Q&A: Leo Burnett Melbourne's Jason Williams
Jul 20, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

Creative Q&A: Leo Burnett Melbourne's Jason Williams

Leo Burnett Melbourne's executive creative director Jason Williams spills the beans on his passion for hiking, his worst job ever, and the ad he wishes he made.

Creative profile: Leo Burnett's collaborative approach
Jan 27, 2011
Michael O'Neill

Creative profile: Leo Burnett's collaborative approach

Agencies are opting to eliminate the regional ECD role and instead have focused teams of creatives working across a number of sub-regions.

