jan cho
Jan 21, 2020
TBWA HK offers service pack to help brands through "financial winter"
The agency says its 'Brave Bear Pack' can help brands find growth in an uncertain market.
Apr 10, 2013
Hong Kong brands and agencies consider 'pink-dollar' opportunity
HONG KONG - The newly appointed head of Hong Kong's Equal Opportunities Commission has focused attention on the rights of gay and lesbian individuals in the city, but marketers and agency heads differ on whether targeting this consumer segment makes sense.
