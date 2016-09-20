james wright

Red Havas consolidates Havas PR capabilities, expands globally
1 day ago
Diana Bradley

Red Havas consolidates Havas PR capabilities, expands globally

PR services that were under Havas Health & You and Havas Creative have been combined into one network under Red Havas, which now expands to China and other markets.

Havas launches growth accelerator for post-Series A startups in Australia
Sep 20, 2016
Gabey Goh

Havas launches growth accelerator for post-Series A startups in Australia

New venture arm to embrace growth-stage startups and find commercial opportunities.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

2 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

3 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

4 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

5 Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

7 The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

8 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

9 Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

10 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations