it
Mongolia: from ore mining to data mining
In Ulaanbaatar, AI engineers are quietly laying the groundwork for a new technology-driven economy in tandem with an emerging digital marketing scene.
One Championship: Winning the MMA fight with authenticity
One Championship is Asia’s biggest home-grown sports property, valued at over US$1 billion. According to its marcomm chief, its success has nothing to do with trendy marketing concepts.
Fights, wine and data: Adobe's marketing-technology journey
SALT LAKE CITY - Ever since Gartner forecast that by 2017 the CMO would be spending more on IT than the CIO, marketing and tech departments have been striving to break down silos and work more closely. Adobe shared its experience with delegates at its annual marketing summit.
HK celebs promote Converse collaboration with Maison Martin Margiela
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Wing Shya, Maggie Cheung and Sean Kunjambu have joined forces in a creative project to further promote sneakers made by Converse in collaboration with Belgian designer Maison Martin Margiela, which launched locally last week.
Telecom driving growth in Southeast Asia's technical consumer goods market: GfK
SINGAPORE - Telecommunication remains the key driver of growth in Southeast Asia’s technical consumer goods (TCG) market, while Indonesia and Malaysia are the top growth markets in the region.
Holding groups go for Huawei's pitch for global corporate branding
SHANGHAI - Most of the major holding companies in China, including WPP, Publicis Groupe, IPG, Omnicom and Dentsu have been tipped to join a pitch for Huawei, which is looking for a branding consultancy partner for a global corporate branding initiative.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins