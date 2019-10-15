it

Mongolia: from ore mining to data mining
Oct 15, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

In Ulaanbaatar, AI engineers are quietly laying the groundwork for a new technology-driven economy in tandem with an emerging digital marketing scene.

One Championship: Winning the MMA fight with authenticity
Jan 10, 2017
Faaez Samadi

One Championship is Asia’s biggest home-grown sports property, valued at over US$1 billion. According to its marcomm chief, its success has nothing to do with trendy marketing concepts.

Fights, wine and data: Adobe's marketing-technology journey
Mar 28, 2014
Emily Tan

SALT LAKE CITY - Ever since Gartner forecast that by 2017 the CMO would be spending more on IT than the CIO, marketing and tech departments have been striving to break down silos and work more closely. Adobe shared its experience with delegates at its annual marketing summit.

HK celebs promote Converse collaboration with Maison Martin Margiela
Sep 19, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Wing Shya, Maggie Cheung and Sean Kunjambu have joined forces in a creative project to further promote sneakers made by Converse in collaboration with Belgian designer Maison Martin Margiela, which launched locally last week.

Telecom driving growth in Southeast Asia's technical consumer goods market: GfK
Mar 6, 2013
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - Telecommunication remains the key driver of growth in Southeast Asia’s technical consumer goods (TCG) market, while Indonesia and Malaysia are the top growth markets in the region.

Holding groups go for Huawei's pitch for global corporate branding
Jun 7, 2012
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Most of the major holding companies in China, including WPP, Publicis Groupe, IPG, Omnicom and Dentsu have been tipped to join a pitch for Huawei, which is looking for a branding consultancy partner for a global corporate branding initiative.

