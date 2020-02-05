ipo
Snap's Q4 losses up 44% on $100 million one-time charge
Even as revenues and user numbers grow, profits remain distant two years after the company's messy IPO.
Chinese celebrity agency gets tepid Wall Street reception
Ruhnn suffered a near 40% drop in its share price on the first day trading in New York. Campaign sister publication Finance Asia highlights some of the risks in its business model.
Xiaomi's poor IPO may have little bearing on its consumer brand equity
Is Xiaomi a smartphone brand? Is it a hardware ecosystem incubator? Is it an internet company? Confused investors did not buy into Xiaomi's narrative, but its intangible brand equity remains, experts posit.
100 Most: When parody leads to IPO (probably)
Hong Kong media property is turning tongue-in-cheek irreverence into a financial milestone.
A different lens: Snap IPO just the beginning
Those who think Snap Inc is just another social-media company betting on users should think again, writes Jeremy Sigel of Essence.
The Trade Desk rings bell on new public chapter
After a strong Nasdaq debut for The Trade Desk overnight, things may be looking up for ad tech firms on Wall Street. At Spikes Asia, Campaign Asia-Pacific caught up with the company's Matt Harty to talk about priorities in Asia.
