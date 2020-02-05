ipo

Snap's Q4 losses up 44% on $100 million one-time charge
Feb 5, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Even as revenues and user numbers grow, profits remain distant two years after the company's messy IPO.

Chinese celebrity agency gets tepid Wall Street reception
Apr 8, 2019
Carol Huang

Ruhnn suffered a near 40% drop in its share price on the first day trading in New York. Campaign sister publication Finance Asia highlights some of the risks in its business model.

Xiaomi's poor IPO may have little bearing on its consumer brand equity
Jul 9, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Is Xiaomi a smartphone brand? Is it a hardware ecosystem incubator? Is it an internet company? Confused investors did not buy into Xiaomi's narrative, but its intangible brand equity remains, experts posit.

100 Most: When parody leads to IPO (probably)
Aug 3, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Hong Kong media property is turning tongue-in-cheek irreverence into a financial milestone.

A different lens: Snap IPO just the beginning
Mar 13, 2017
Jeremy Sigel

Those who think Snap Inc is just another social-media company betting on users should think again, writes Jeremy Sigel of Essence.

The Trade Desk rings bell on new public chapter
Sep 22, 2016
Gabey Goh

After a strong Nasdaq debut for The Trade Desk overnight, things may be looking up for ad tech firms on Wall Street. At Spikes Asia, Campaign Asia-Pacific caught up with the company's Matt Harty to talk about priorities in Asia.

