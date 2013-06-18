Search
Jun 18, 2013
M&A activity between China and US to increase in advertising, digital media sectors: Manatt
GREATER CHINA - Despite divergent expectations from the US and China in terms of merger-and-acquisition activity, deal-making in the advertising and digital-media sectors will increase over the next 12 months, according to law firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.
