Cheil to steer digital business toward metaverse offerings
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

The South Korean-based agency held a briefing session Thursday with securities analysts.

M&A activity between China and US to increase in advertising, digital media sectors: Manatt
Jun 18, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

M&A activity between China and US to increase in advertising, digital media sectors: Manatt

GREATER CHINA - Despite divergent expectations from the US and China in terms of merger-and-acquisition activity, deal-making in the advertising and digital-media sectors will increase over the next 12 months, according to law firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.

