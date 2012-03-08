Search
internet privacy
21 hours ago
Influential Euro regulator rules online advertising in GDPR breach
Belgium's APD-GBA is the lead enforcer on internet privacy for the European Union, so its findings will be seen as significant across the Continent.
Mar 8, 2012
OPINION: Welcome to the new CSR – Corporate Social Responsibility.
RamKrishna Raja, Digital Managing Director for IPG Mediabrands in Bangkok, does a little soul searching and introspection about the enthusiastic tracking of consumer behaviour via online technologies. Is tracking bad for brands?
