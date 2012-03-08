internet privacy

Influential Euro regulator rules online advertising in GDPR breach
21 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Influential Euro regulator rules online advertising in GDPR breach

Belgium's APD-GBA is the lead enforcer on internet privacy for the European Union, so its findings will be seen as significant across the Continent.

OPINION: Welcome to the new CSR – Corporate Social Responsibility.
Mar 8, 2012
RamKrishna Raja

OPINION: Welcome to the new CSR – Corporate Social Responsibility.

RamKrishna Raja, Digital Managing Director for IPG Mediabrands in Bangkok, does a little soul searching and introspection about the enthusiastic tracking of consumer behaviour via online technologies. Is tracking bad for brands?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

4 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

5 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

6 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

8 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

9 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands