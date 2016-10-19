in

No7 wants to help women get back to work in its first US campaign
2 days ago
Mariah Cooper

The global beauty brand’s new spot, ‘Unstoppable Together,’ captures the crisis of women leaving the workforce.

Former Riverorchid Notch MD launches digital agency in Vietnam
Oct 19, 2016
Byravee Iyer

Moblaze wants to help agencies and brands work out mobile strategy.

Getty releases 'Year in Focus': Top pics of 2014
Dec 9, 2014
Emily Tan

GLOBAL - Each year, Getty curates the year's defining images and videos. Here is 2014's collection.

KFC Australia app invites you to stuff The Colonel's face
Oct 17, 2013
Matthew Miller

AUSTRALIA - KFC Australia has released its first branded app, an Angry Birds-esque game that invites consumers to launch popcorn-chicken pieces into the mouth of the brand's figurehead, The Colonel, in order to win daily food prizes.

3radical to launch global social, gaming and retail platform out of Singapore
Jul 10, 2013
Sophie Chen

SINGAPORE - UK-based software developer 3radical will launch Radical Realms, a platform combining social media, mobile gaming and retail, globally from Singapore on 12 July.

Volkswagen Hong Kong invites fan input in 'Beetle in your style' campaign
Dec 10, 2012
Benjamin Li

Volkswagen Hong Kong held a 'Beetle in your style' body design competition following the launch of its new Beetle 1.2 model in August. More than 1500 entries were received, and three finalists have been chosen following public voting. The three winners, including a pair of newlywed couples, were invited to an award ceremony on 30 November, together with their DIY Beetles, which they were given to drive free for one month.

