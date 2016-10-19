Volkswagen Hong Kong held a 'Beetle in your style' body design competition following the launch of its new Beetle 1.2 model in August. More than 1500 entries were received, and three finalists have been chosen following public voting. The three winners, including a pair of newlywed couples, were invited to an award ceremony on 30 November, together with their DIY Beetles, which they were given to drive free for one month.