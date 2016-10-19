in
No7 wants to help women get back to work in its first US campaign
The global beauty brand’s new spot, ‘Unstoppable Together,’ captures the crisis of women leaving the workforce.
Former Riverorchid Notch MD launches digital agency in Vietnam
Moblaze wants to help agencies and brands work out mobile strategy.
Getty releases 'Year in Focus': Top pics of 2014
GLOBAL - Each year, Getty curates the year's defining images and videos. Here is 2014's collection.
KFC Australia app invites you to stuff The Colonel's face
AUSTRALIA - KFC Australia has released its first branded app, an Angry Birds-esque game that invites consumers to launch popcorn-chicken pieces into the mouth of the brand's figurehead, The Colonel, in order to win daily food prizes.
3radical to launch global social, gaming and retail platform out of Singapore
SINGAPORE - UK-based software developer 3radical will launch Radical Realms, a platform combining social media, mobile gaming and retail, globally from Singapore on 12 July.
Volkswagen Hong Kong invites fan input in 'Beetle in your style' campaign
Volkswagen Hong Kong held a 'Beetle in your style' body design competition following the launch of its new Beetle 1.2 model in August. More than 1500 entries were received, and three finalists have been chosen following public voting. The three winners, including a pair of newlywed couples, were invited to an award ceremony on 30 November, together with their DIY Beetles, which they were given to drive free for one month.
