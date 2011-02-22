hut

Pizza Hut uses trick shots, in real life and on a foosball table, to keep consumers hooked
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The fast food brand is using a variety of campaigns across APAC markets to keep consumers coming back for more.

DraftFCB Hong Kong boosts creative team with two senior hires
Feb 22, 2011
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - DraftFCB Hong Kong has beefed up its creative team with the hire of Timothy Chan and Ming Chan as group creative directors. They will come on board in early March.

Pizza Hut's indulgence campaign boosts enjoyment of Cheesy 7 pizza
Oct 26, 2010
Staff Reporters

Pizza Hut has partnered with JWT Singapore to create buzz around its indulgent new Cheesy 7 pizza with the introduction of 'The Guru' on social media.

The metamorphosis of Western brands in China
Aug 3, 2010
Jin Bo

On the back of Coca-Cola's advertising campaign to promote Galceau Vitaminwater in China, Media looks at how some brands are pricing themselves at the top of the Chinese market despite going for mass appeal at home.

