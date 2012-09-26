Search
hunger
22 hours ago
Google, Unilever, Mars and Diageo among brands uniting for UN Global Goals
Brands and businesses are donating space on corporate HQs to carry giant sticky notes.
Sep 26, 2012
Snickers campaign focuses on changing personas to reposition candy as energy bar
BEIJING - Snickers' latest China leg of its global campaign features funny persona-switching scenarios as hungry characters from popular culture, such as the screaming landlady from the movie Kung Fu Hustle and Pigsy from the legend Journey To The West, morph into their human selves.
