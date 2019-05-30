huge

2 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge APAC

Japanese-based funds manager selects IPG’s digital experience agency as its Tokyo office brings in a new creative director.

May 30, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Pantone taps Huge for global 'earned-first' campaigns

The wins comes a week after the IPG shop appointed Fullscreen Media's Pete Stein as global CEO.

Aug 17, 2016
Byravee Iyer

SK-II picks Huge as digital agency

P&G luxury skincare brand partners with agency on digital initiatives across multiple channels.

Mar 6, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Wrap-up: 8+ things you need to know this week

Digital agencies entering and expanding in Asia, Instagram's ad carousel, Yahoo's programmatic revamp, key hires and changes, the intersection of customer service and marketing, and a compilation of meaty topics.

Mar 5, 2015
Byravee Iyer

US-based digital agency Huge launches in Asia

SINGAPORE - Digital agency Huge has launched a full-service office in Singapore, appointing former Saatchi & Saatchi exec Martin Riley to lead business in Singapore, Japan and mainland China.

Dec 13, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

Nick Handel joins MRM Worldwide after mere weeks at Huge

SINGAPORE - Nick Handel, the former regional director of digital for Leo Burnett & Arc Worldwide, has joined McCann Worldgroup’s digital and relationship marketing arm, MRM Singapore, as managing director.

