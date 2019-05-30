huge
Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge APAC
Japanese-based funds manager selects IPG’s digital experience agency as its Tokyo office brings in a new creative director.
Pantone taps Huge for global 'earned-first' campaigns
The wins comes a week after the IPG shop appointed Fullscreen Media's Pete Stein as global CEO.
SK-II picks Huge as digital agency
P&G luxury skincare brand partners with agency on digital initiatives across multiple channels.
Wrap-up: 8+ things you need to know this week
Digital agencies entering and expanding in Asia, Instagram's ad carousel, Yahoo's programmatic revamp, key hires and changes, the intersection of customer service and marketing, and a compilation of meaty topics.
US-based digital agency Huge launches in Asia
SINGAPORE - Digital agency Huge has launched a full-service office in Singapore, appointing former Saatchi & Saatchi exec Martin Riley to lead business in Singapore, Japan and mainland China.
Nick Handel joins MRM Worldwide after mere weeks at Huge
SINGAPORE - Nick Handel, the former regional director of digital for Leo Burnett & Arc Worldwide, has joined McCann Worldgroup’s digital and relationship marketing arm, MRM Singapore, as managing director.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins