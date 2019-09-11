Search
hong kong protest
Sep 11, 2019
Politics and mooncakes: This year, HK tensions eclipse traditional marketing
As usual, mooncake makers have gone all out this year to sell their sweet, dense treats. But in the run-up to Mid-Autumn Festival 2019, factors outside any marketer's control are impacting brands such as Maxim's and Taipan.
Aug 29, 2019
Tsui Wah in a pickle over 'pro-protester' packs of pepper
A Weibo complaint about seasoning packets supposedly expressing anti-police sentiments at the Hong Kong dining establishment attracted 36 million views in just a couple of hours.
