Post-COVID, China's smart social movement accelerates
We're seeing the rise of a new smart consumer, smart economy and a smart community in China.
Google poses a serious threat to Apple, Amazon, Microsoft & Snapchat with launch of nine new products
Google has just launched two new Google Home products, two smartphones, smart earphones, a smart pen, a laptop, a new AR device and a camera, all with AI baked in.
BesTV and Tenthavenue join forces on digital OOH in China
SHANGHAI - BesTV New Media and Tenthavenue will establish a new company, Bestenth, to enter the digital out-of-home advertising market in China by 1 July.
David Liu appointed chairman, CEO of Posterscope China and Taiwan
SHANGHAI - David Liu (pictured) has taken up the newly created position of chairman and CEO for Posterscope, managing 166 staff members across 18 offices in China and Taiwan.
UM wins integrated media duties for MHA in Singapore
SINGAPORE - The Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has awarded its media account to Universal McCann (UM) Singapore following a competitive tender that saw a number of agencies pitch for the business.
Grohe appoints Lewis PR in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Premium bathroom and kitchen fittings brand Grohe has appointed Lewis PR as its retainer agency in Singapore.
