holiday

Why marketers need to understand emotions this holiday season
Nov 14, 2019
Justin De Graaf

Why marketers need to understand emotions this holiday season

People experience six different need states when they search, according to Google’s global head of research and insights for ad marketing.

Holi-dazed II: Ad Nut's ridiculously long 2017 Christmas-ad review
Dec 7, 2017
Ad Nut

Holi-dazed II: Ad Nut's ridiculously long 2017 Christmas-ad review

Whether you've been naughty or nice is irrelevant. The annual onslaught of holiday cheer is coming for you.

Tujia co-founder: We're not the 'Airbnb of China'
Jul 31, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Tujia co-founder: We're not the 'Airbnb of China'

HONG KONG - Speaking at yesterday's Converge tech conference, Melissa Yang, co-founder and CTO of Beijing-based holiday rental site Tujia, explained why her well-funded startup should not be seen as a clone of Airbnb.

2013 holiday ad extravaganza: Part 2
Dec 17, 2013
Staff Reporters

2013 holiday ad extravaganza: Part 2

ASIA-PACIFIC - We wrap up our roundup of holiday-themed TV commercials from around the region and the world.

2013 holiday ad extravaganza: Part 1
Dec 16, 2013
Staff Reporters

2013 holiday ad extravaganza: Part 1

ASIA-PACIFIC - Whether you love this time of the year or are a bit of a Scrooge, you'll find something that touches your heart in our annual collection of holiday ads.

Haier launches 'Happy New Year' campaign for holiday season
Jan 27, 2011
Staff Reporters

Haier launches 'Happy New Year' campaign for holiday season

Haier has launched a campaign aiming to drive sales of its products during the one month between 1 January and the Chinese New Year, which falls at the beginning of February.

