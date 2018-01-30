hktvmall
TBWA HK launches ecommerce offering focused on HKTVMall
Along with Omnicom sister agency The Integer Group, the agency claims it will offer brands help navigating the popular retailer's inner workings and hidden rules.
PCCW quietly builds e-commerce platform Habbitzz to rival HKTVMall
"Think of us as the Amazon of Hong Kong, but remove all the low-end products," says the CEO of Habbitzz, a new business launching March 6.
HKTVmall's massive campaign brings puns to all MTR stations
HONG KONG - See all the 51 creative visuals in HKTVmall's mega trackside-advertising campaign in Hong Kong's MTR system covering more than 3,000 JCDecaux ad locations. Click the related-article link below for more details on this campaign.
HKTVmall blankets MTR stations with punny humour
HONG KONG - HKTVmall has executed a takeover of trackside advertising in Hong Kong's MTR system, covering more than 3,000 JCDecaux ad locations in 51 stations with brightly coloured ads that present visual puns based on the names of the stations and the online retailer's products.
