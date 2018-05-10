Search
Standard Chartered to use Dentsu Curate to drive 'Here for good' global campaign
This win follows a pilot project across 30 markets using a made-in-APAC programmatic solution, which resulted in a more than twofold improvement in both campaign efficiency and video completion rate, according to the agency.
May 10, 2018
Don’t 'throw away' your brand equity: StanChart marketing head
Too many times marketers think revolution, not evolution, when it comes to brand identity and messaging, said Emma Sheller.
