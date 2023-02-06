hearts science

Jaguar Land Rover appoints global media agency
The Information
Feb 6, 2023
Arvind Hickman

The brief includes repositioning brands within Jaguar Land Rover as an all-electric luxury manufacturer from 2025.

Omnicom dominates Cannes as it takes home Holding Company of the Year
Jun 24, 2018
Oliver McAteer

adam&eveDDB is named Agency of the Year, and BBDO wins Network of the Year for the seventh time.

New OMG APAC CEO Tony Harradine shares key priorities
May 30, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Bigger roles for Annalect and Hearts & Science ahead, along with more consultancy-type work and more attention to local clients to grow business.

P&G to split Japan media business between Omnicom/Hakuhodo and DAN
Jan 18, 2017
David Blecken

The FMCG giant is changing the structure of its media business, paving the way for the launch of Omnicom's Hearts & Science network in Asia.

