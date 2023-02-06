Search
The Information
Feb 6, 2023
Jaguar Land Rover appoints global media agency
The brief includes repositioning brands within Jaguar Land Rover as an all-electric luxury manufacturer from 2025.
Jun 24, 2018
Omnicom dominates Cannes as it takes home Holding Company of the Year
adam&eveDDB is named Agency of the Year, and BBDO wins Network of the Year for the seventh time.
May 30, 2018
New OMG APAC CEO Tony Harradine shares key priorities
Bigger roles for Annalect and Hearts & Science ahead, along with more consultancy-type work and more attention to local clients to grow business.
Jan 18, 2017
P&G to split Japan media business between Omnicom/Hakuhodo and DAN
The FMCG giant is changing the structure of its media business, paving the way for the launch of Omnicom's Hearts & Science network in Asia.
