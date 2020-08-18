havas media ortega
Women to Watch 2020: Shayne Madamba, Havas Media Ortega
The chief digital officer of Havas Media Ortega is the perfect embodiment of someone who cares deeply about growing the industry as a whole and using her skills for good.
Media industry positive toward smaller, greener billboards in Manila
MANILA - The media industry is generally positive toward proposed guidelines to regulate the use of billboards in Metro Manila, and the changes are not expected to impact the demand from advertisers.
Christmas comes early at Globe Telecom in the Philippines
MANILA - Philippines-based Globe Telecom is feeling grateful and has launched a campaign to show its appreciation by offering prizes to subscribers.
Globe Telecom names Havas Media Ortega as its digital AOR
MANILA - Globe Telecom, the Philippines’ second largest telecom company, has appointed Havas Media Ortega as its digital agency of record after a final three-way pitch.
Phoenix Petroleum selects Havas as AOR
MANILA – Havas Media Ortega (HVMO) has been handed the advertising account of Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, the country’s independent oil company, without a pitch process.
UNICEF selects Havas Media Ortega in the Philippines as full-service agency
MANILA – United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has appointed Havas Media Ortega as its full-service agency in the Philippines, focusing on children’s welfare.
