Women to Watch 2020: Shayne Madamba, Havas Media Ortega
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

The chief digital officer of Havas Media Ortega is the perfect embodiment of someone who cares deeply about growing the industry as a whole and using her skills for good.

Media industry positive toward smaller, greener billboards in Manila
Sep 24, 2013
Racheal Lee

Media industry positive toward smaller, greener billboards in Manila

MANILA - The media industry is generally positive toward proposed guidelines to regulate the use of billboards in Metro Manila, and the changes are not expected to impact the demand from advertisers.

Christmas comes early at Globe Telecom in the Philippines
Sep 24, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Christmas comes early at Globe Telecom in the Philippines

MANILA - Philippines-based Globe Telecom is feeling grateful and has launched a campaign to show its appreciation by offering prizes to subscribers.

Globe Telecom names Havas Media Ortega as its digital AOR
Jan 31, 2013
Staff Reporters

Globe Telecom names Havas Media Ortega as its digital AOR

MANILA - Globe Telecom, the Philippines’ second largest telecom company, has appointed Havas Media Ortega as its digital agency of record after a final three-way pitch.

Phoenix Petroleum selects Havas as AOR
Dec 10, 2012
Sophie Chen

Phoenix Petroleum selects Havas as AOR

MANILA – Havas Media Ortega (HVMO) has been handed the advertising account of Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, the country’s independent oil company, without a pitch process.

UNICEF selects Havas Media Ortega in the Philippines as full-service agency
Aug 22, 2012
Staff Reporters

UNICEF selects Havas Media Ortega in the Philippines as full-service agency

MANILA – United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has appointed Havas Media Ortega as its full-service agency in the Philippines, focusing on children’s welfare.

