google display network

Google addresses overly-conservative exclusion lists with central brand suitability solution
Oct 13, 2022
Jessica Heygate

Google addresses overly-conservative exclusion lists with central brand suitability solution

EXCLUSIVE: New control center that will cover YouTube and the Google Display Network aims to tackle blanket exclusion approaches that are hampering creators’ ability to monetize— and brings more robust self-serve controls to advertisers’ hands.

Google AdWords revamps for a mobile-first world, finally
May 25, 2016
Gabey Goh

Google AdWords revamps for a mobile-first world, finally

GLOBAL - With the first major redesign since its launch 15 years ago, Google’s AdWords is now touting a mobile-first approach for marketers trying to reach consumers in a multi-device world. Asia-based media insiders lauded the changes, but noted they've been a "long time coming".

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

7 Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

8 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

9 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble