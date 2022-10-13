Search
Oct 13, 2022
Google addresses overly-conservative exclusion lists with central brand suitability solution
EXCLUSIVE: New control center that will cover YouTube and the Google Display Network aims to tackle blanket exclusion approaches that are hampering creators’ ability to monetize— and brings more robust self-serve controls to advertisers’ hands.
May 25, 2016
Google AdWords revamps for a mobile-first world, finally
GLOBAL - With the first major redesign since its launch 15 years ago, Google’s AdWords is now touting a mobile-first approach for marketers trying to reach consumers in a multi-device world. Asia-based media insiders lauded the changes, but noted they've been a "long time coming".
