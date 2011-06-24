global brand ambassador

LG Signature signs John Legend as global brand ambassador
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

A holiday song by Legend titled “You Deserve It All” has been released and is available on 11 streaming platforms. Legend will extend his ambassadorship into the next year via a collaboration between his LVE wine label and LG Signature.

Mercedes-Benz signs Li Na as its first Chinese global brand ambassador
Jun 24, 2011
Benjamin Li

Mercedes-Benz signs Li Na as its first Chinese global brand ambassador

BEIJING - After becoming the first Asian player to win the French Open last month, tennis star Li Na has now signed up as the first Chinese global brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, with a locally driven campaign on the way.

