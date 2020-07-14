Search
gifts
Jul 14, 2020
People and brands latch onto peer-to-peer gifting
As social distancing has disrupted normal interactions, many have turned to gifting physical goods to compensate. Here's a look at three kinds of gifting occasions and the brands that are finding a place in the process.
Dec 19, 2014
Millennial mums blow the budget on Christmas
Millennials Mums in the East and in the West are choosing to over-indulge their children this Christmas, writes Marie Gruy, insight director with Dentsu Aegies Network.
