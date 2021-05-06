george clooney

How Nespresso plans to brew long-term gains from its pandemic buzz
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

How Nespresso plans to brew long-term gains from its pandemic buzz

Following a recent campaign fronted by longtime ambassador George Clooney, chief brand officer Anna Lundstrom says she wants to deepen the brand's product range and reinforce its purpose to build upon a Covid bump.

Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign
May 6, 2021
Emmet McGonagle

Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

Previous ads for the British baker starred Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro.

30 billionaires (and others) share their learning
Oct 9, 2014
Greg Paull

30 billionaires (and others) share their learning

A report from the Vanity Fair Summit, filed by Greg Paull, principal with R3.

