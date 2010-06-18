Search
generation x
1 day ago
Report: Gen X is largely ignored by brands despite being the most loyal consumer group
TOP OF THE CHARTS: A new report by Wavemaker finds that by overlooking Gen X (people aged 45-60) brands are missing out on a multi-trillion-dollar market.
Jun 18, 2010
New Synovate survey reveals Hong Kong consumers' quest for financial knowledge
HONG KONG - When Hong Kong consumers are looking for financial information, they are more likely to turn to parents, rather than advertisements or blogs for advice, according to a survey released by market research firm Synovate.
