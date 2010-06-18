generation x

1 day ago
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A new report by Wavemaker finds that by overlooking Gen X (people aged 45-60) brands are missing out on a multi-trillion-dollar market.

New Synovate survey reveals Hong Kong consumers' quest for financial knowledge
Jun 18, 2010
Jin Bo

HONG KONG - When Hong Kong consumers are looking for financial information, they are more likely to turn to parents, rather than advertisements or blogs for advice, according to a survey released by market research firm Synovate.

