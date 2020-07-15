generali

Generali launches global brand campaign after appointing Dentsu Aegis
Jul 15, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Generali launches global brand campaign after appointing Dentsu Aegis

Four agencies are supporting Italian insurer on integrated work for Campaign that will hit several regions including APAC.

Insurer Generali picks Grey Group as creative agency in APAC
Feb 26, 2018
Staff Reporters

Insurer Generali picks Grey Group as creative agency in APAC

The winning agency will handle branding for Indonesia and Vietnam initially, with an opportunity to expand to other countries in the future.

