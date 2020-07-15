Search
Jul 15, 2020
Generali launches global brand campaign after appointing Dentsu Aegis
Four agencies are supporting Italian insurer on integrated work for Campaign that will hit several regions including APAC.
Feb 26, 2018
Insurer Generali picks Grey Group as creative agency in APAC
The winning agency will handle branding for Indonesia and Vietnam initially, with an opportunity to expand to other countries in the future.
