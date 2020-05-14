gary vaynerchuk
'This is best time to be dirty dirty': Gary Vaynerchuk on why VaynerX is winning now and will continue to long after COVID
The agency's content-heavy 'Volume Model' is proving a hit with some of the world's biggest brands.
Is Gary Vaynerchuk 'wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong' about media?
Meet the man who gets right up the nose of the advertising establishment.
On the ground in Cannes: Editor's Diary Day 4
Yesterday was exciting. We saw Sheryl Sandberg stand up for Facebook, shielded ourselves from Gary Vaynerchuk's highly popular invective and watched in alarm as Extinction Rebellion protesters took over the red carpet steps. What will happen today?!
Gary Vaynerchuk: Cannes 'lacks truth at an uncomfortable scale'
In an expletive-filled discussion, the outspoken entrepreneur and CEO of VaynerX says the industry remains wilfully blind to what really drives humans to take action and continues to kid itself about the reach and impact of work.
Vaynerchuk: if Sorrell came knocking I'd say 'no'
Gary Vaynerchuk also tells Campaign in Singapore that the APAC launch of VaynerMedia will be delayed to Q1 2019, and sounds off on programmatic.
One-word answers with VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk
The entrepreneur tells Campaign what agency leaders should focus on and more.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins