Apr 21, 2020
P&G promises not to 'pull back' on marketing as coronavirus boosts sales
FMCG giant saw increase in organic sales in first quarter.
Oct 29, 2018
P&G unveils new R&D plans in partnership with EDB
New facilities announced at the E-Center in Singapore.
Feb 1, 2018
Olay tells women in Thailand age is just a number
Olay rolls out 'Fearless at any age' campaign for Thailand, which will be followed by other markets in the region.
Mar 6, 2012
Saatchi & Saatchi X shores up shopper marketing team for P&G
GUANGZHOU - Elke Christmann has joined Saatchi & Saatchi X as its creative group head for its Procter & Gamble accounts across Greater China and Asia.
