Capgemini Invent rolls out Frog Design across APAC
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Rapid scaling of the consulting giant’s brand experience arm signals its ambition to compete with the likes of Accenture Interactive in the region.

2013 tech trends: Invisible apps, smarter phone ecosystems, facial recognition
Dec 12, 2012
Emily Tan

GLOBAL – Branding and design technology agency Frog compiled a list of tech trends sourced from its employees around the world that it believes will impact the way we do business in 2013. Here, Campaign Asia-Pacific highlights the trends that will most impact marketing.

