1 day ago
Capgemini Invent rolls out Frog Design across APAC
Rapid scaling of the consulting giant’s brand experience arm signals its ambition to compete with the likes of Accenture Interactive in the region.
Dec 12, 2012
2013 tech trends: Invisible apps, smarter phone ecosystems, facial recognition
GLOBAL – Branding and design technology agency Frog compiled a list of tech trends sourced from its employees around the world that it believes will impact the way we do business in 2013. Here, Campaign Asia-Pacific highlights the trends that will most impact marketing.
