forsman bodenfors
Nov 27, 2019
West still prejudiced against Asian work: Forsman & Bodenfors CEO
As the Swedish agency builds its brand in Asia, it calls out ‘Western-washing’ of international awards and creative standards.
Jun 6, 2019
2019 Cannes contenders: 'Meet Me Halfway' by Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore
Part of the beauty brand's Change Destiny series, the ad hopes to prompt understanding around the emotionally charged subject of young Chinese womens' futures.
Oct 2, 2018
Gaining share in a trade war: Five tips for successful brand-building in China
As the storm clouds gather, international brands must prepare for continuous adaptation.
Sep 20, 2018
A lot of glass was harmed in this product demo (on purpose)
You might not need a 38,000-kilogram front-end loader meant for mining operations, but you may very well want one after seeing this ad by Forsman & Bodenfors.
