West still prejudiced against Asian work: Forsman & Bodenfors CEO
Nov 27, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

As the Swedish agency builds its brand in Asia, it calls out ‘Western-washing’ of international awards and creative standards.

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Meet Me Halfway' by Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore
Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

Part of the beauty brand's Change Destiny series, the ad hopes to prompt understanding around the emotionally charged subject of young Chinese womens' futures.

Gaining share in a trade war: Five tips for successful brand-building in China
Oct 2, 2018
Guy Hayward

Gaining share in a trade war: Five tips for successful brand-building in China

As the storm clouds gather, international brands must prepare for continuous adaptation.

A lot of glass was harmed in this product demo (on purpose)
Sep 20, 2018
Ad Nut

A lot of glass was harmed in this product demo (on purpose)

You might not need a 38,000-kilogram front-end loader meant for mining operations, but you may very well want one after seeing this ad by Forsman & Bodenfors.

