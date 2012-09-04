Search
forever 21
1 day ago
3 reasons why western brands are vanishing from the Chinese market
Brands are pulling out of China in droves. In the past, failure to succeed in China was put down to a lack of localization and social media presence.
Sep 4, 2012
Hong Kong adspend declined 0.3 per cent in July: admanGo
HONG KONG - Adspend in Hong Kong held steady in July, despite Samsung increasing its adspend 200 per cent and P&G reducing its spend 17 per cent year-on-year (YOY), according to admanGo's latest adspend report.
Jan 18, 2012
Forever 21's Hong Kong launch sets stage for mainland China entry
HONG KONG - The soft opening of Forever 21's first Hong Kong store today is preparing the US fast-fashion retailer for its launch in Shanghai and Beijing in spring this year.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins