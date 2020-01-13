focus media
The digitalisation of outdoor advertising
Data allows marketers to tease out previously unclear connections between different ‘nodes’ in a marketing ecosystem, in turn giving rise to new forms of marketing.
How data is driving ‘new retail’ in China
In an era of seamless integration between on- and offline, data can help unlock not only what consumers want, but when and how they want it.
Cindy Yan Chan: the evolution of outdoor advertising in China
The CSO and CIO of Focus Media on the challenges facing outdoor media in China.
The transformation of outdoor in China
Big ideas, big outdoors – how Focus Media is catering to evolving demands in the era of big data
Focus Media furthers Alibaba's aim for online and offline marketing integration
China's largest offline advertising network innovates together with Alibaba to realise a whole new O2O marketing world.
Behind the scenes of Singles Day 2018: strategies of the major platforms
Following the discount shopping festival, we look at the recent tactical shifts made by China's biggest e-commerce platforms—and why they went back to basics this year.
