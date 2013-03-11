florence wong

OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

Following Deric Wong's departure, Clement Chung and Florence Wong have been promoted to CEOs of PHD and OMD respectively, as Gary Wong becomes COO of OMG in the market.

Marketers awaken to potential of targetting 'silver-dollar' consumers
Mar 11, 2013
Benjamin Li

Marketers awaken to potential of targetting 'silver-dollar' consumers

HONG KONG - The city's aging population is a fact of life, and although many older citizens have little money and others favour saving over spending, some agency executives argue that marketers have been neglecting an influential demographic segment.

ZenithOptimedia promotes Florence Wong to Hong Kong MD
Jun 29, 2011
Benjamin Li

ZenithOptimedia promotes Florence Wong to Hong Kong MD

HONG KONG - Florence Wong, most recently GM of Optimedia Beijing, has been promoted to the Hong Kong managing director role for ZenithOptimedia.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

1 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

2 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

4 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

5 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

6 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

7 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

8 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

10 Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains