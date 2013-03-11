Search
florence wong
1 day ago
OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership
Following Deric Wong's departure, Clement Chung and Florence Wong have been promoted to CEOs of PHD and OMD respectively, as Gary Wong becomes COO of OMG in the market.
Mar 11, 2013
Marketers awaken to potential of targetting 'silver-dollar' consumers
HONG KONG - The city's aging population is a fact of life, and although many older citizens have little money and others favour saving over spending, some agency executives argue that marketers have been neglecting an influential demographic segment.
Jun 29, 2011
ZenithOptimedia promotes Florence Wong to Hong Kong MD
HONG KONG - Florence Wong, most recently GM of Optimedia Beijing, has been promoted to the Hong Kong managing director role for ZenithOptimedia.
