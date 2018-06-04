Search
flipkart
2 days ago
Flipkart and MediaMath come together to launch self-serve DSP
The platform is launched as part of the larger growth strategy for Flipkart’s ad tech business
Jun 4, 2018
Amazon and Lazada click with consumers
Not all ecommerce brands are capitalising on the steady rise in online shopping. Top players Amazon, Lazada and Taobao saw strong gains but others like Ebay, Rakuten, Zalora and Flipkart still have work to do.
Jun 29, 2015
Change: There’s an app for that
India’s consumers are becoming digitally empowered. Here’s how brands can keep up.
Feb 21, 2011
MEC India adds e-commerce portal Flipkart to its portfolio
BANGALORE – Media agency MEC has today nabbed the media duties for FlipKart, the Bangalore-based e-commerce portal, following a multiple agency pitch.
