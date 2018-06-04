flipkart

Flipkart and MediaMath come together to launch self-serve DSP
2 days ago
Campaign India Team

Flipkart and MediaMath come together to launch self-serve DSP

The platform is launched as part of the larger growth strategy for Flipkart’s ad tech business

Amazon and Lazada click with consumers
Jun 4, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Amazon and Lazada click with consumers

Not all ecommerce brands are capitalising on the steady rise in online shopping. Top players Amazon, Lazada and Taobao saw strong gains but others like Ebay, Rakuten, Zalora and Flipkart still have work to do.

Change: There’s an app for that
Jun 29, 2015
Jaideep Shergill

Change: There’s an app for that

India’s consumers are becoming digitally empowered. Here’s how brands can keep up.

MEC India adds e-commerce portal Flipkart to its portfolio
Feb 21, 2011
Staff Reporters

MEC India adds e-commerce portal Flipkart to its portfolio

BANGALORE – Media agency MEC has today nabbed the media duties for FlipKart, the Bangalore-based e-commerce portal, following a multiple agency pitch.

