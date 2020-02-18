flexible working

Agency staff get 2 hours max for uninterrupted work
Feb 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency staff get 2 hours max for uninterrupted work

Interruptions and overbooking are rife in the agency world, but remote working is shown to improve productivity.

Is flexible working in adland just a pipe dream?
Sep 20, 2019
Sara Spary

Is flexible working in adland just a pipe dream?

Can flexible working ever work in an industry historically beset by presenteeism?

20 equality actions everyone should take by 2020
Jun 10, 2019
Olivia Parker

20 equality actions everyone should take by 2020

The APAC CEO of Wunderman Thompson, Annette Male, outlines 20 actions she thinks adland should take to move the needle on equality and diversity in the workplace, from policies on harassment to pay parity.

