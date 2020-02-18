Search
Feb 18, 2020
Agency staff get 2 hours max for uninterrupted work
Interruptions and overbooking are rife in the agency world, but remote working is shown to improve productivity.
Sep 20, 2019
Is flexible working in adland just a pipe dream?
Can flexible working ever work in an industry historically beset by presenteeism?
Jun 10, 2019
20 equality actions everyone should take by 2020
The APAC CEO of Wunderman Thompson, Annette Male, outlines 20 actions she thinks adland should take to move the needle on equality and diversity in the workplace, from policies on harassment to pay parity.
