fitbit

Health versus tech: the battle for trust
Jan 3, 2020
James Withey

Health versus tech: the battle for trust

Tech giants will lose out on their healthcare ambitions unless they address consumer trust.

Google acquires wearable tech brand Fitbit for $2.1bn
Nov 2, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Google acquires wearable tech brand Fitbit for $2.1bn

Search giant eyes opportunity of 'Made by Google' wearables.

Fitbit gets jump on Apple Watch with global branding push
Nov 21, 2014
Mason Lerner

Fitbit gets jump on Apple Watch with global branding push

The company's new campaign highlights the flexibility of its devices for different demographics, cultures and activities.

Wearable devices: The next great frontier
Oct 6, 2014
Robert Clark

Wearable devices: The next great frontier

Privacy issues aside, gold mine of data from personal, GPS-linked gadgets may forge a brave new world of targeted marketing.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia