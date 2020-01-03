Search
Jan 3, 2020
Health versus tech: the battle for trust
Tech giants will lose out on their healthcare ambitions unless they address consumer trust.
Nov 2, 2019
Google acquires wearable tech brand Fitbit for $2.1bn
Search giant eyes opportunity of 'Made by Google' wearables.
Nov 21, 2014
Fitbit gets jump on Apple Watch with global branding push
The company's new campaign highlights the flexibility of its devices for different demographics, cultures and activities.
Oct 6, 2014
Wearable devices: The next great frontier
Privacy issues aside, gold mine of data from personal, GPS-linked gadgets may forge a brave new world of targeted marketing.
