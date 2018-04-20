fishbowl

Glassdoor acquires professional social networking app Fishbowl
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Glassdoor acquires professional social networking app Fishbowl

The integration comes as more than two-thirds of employees said they wish they were able to learn more about the team they would be working with when deciding to accept a job.

Anonymous Fishbowl app aims to unite agency leaders and staff
Apr 20, 2018
Lindsay Stein

Anonymous Fishbowl app aims to unite agency leaders and staff

The new "Company Bowls" feature invites users to join verified agency bowls for their places of employment, while maintaining their anonymity if they choose.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

1 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

3 PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

4 $3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

5 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

6 Top 10: Asia's favourite beer brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

8 Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

9 Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+

10 Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+