1 day ago
Glassdoor acquires professional social networking app Fishbowl
The integration comes as more than two-thirds of employees said they wish they were able to learn more about the team they would be working with when deciding to accept a job.
Apr 20, 2018
Anonymous Fishbowl app aims to unite agency leaders and staff
The new "Company Bowls" feature invites users to join verified agency bowls for their places of employment, while maintaining their anonymity if they choose.
