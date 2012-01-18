Search
1 day ago
UM Australia CEO Fiona Johnston promoted to global Mediabrands role
She has been appointed as chief growth officer for Mediabrands for global and EMEA markets, and will relocate to the UK.
Jan 18, 2012
Fiona Johnston signs up to MediaCom as marketing and business development officer
ASIA-PACIFIC - MediaCom has hired Fiona Johnston as chief business development and marketing officer, to work across the Asia-Pacific region.
