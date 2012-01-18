fiona johnston

UM Australia CEO Fiona Johnston promoted to global Mediabrands role
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

She has been appointed as chief growth officer for Mediabrands for global and EMEA markets, and will relocate to the UK.

Fiona Johnston signs up to MediaCom as marketing and business development officer
Jan 18, 2012
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - MediaCom has hired Fiona Johnston as chief business development and marketing officer, to work across the Asia-Pacific region.

