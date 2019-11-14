financial
Tencent profits drop 13% as media ad revenue suffers
A plummet in Tencent's media advertising revenues pulled down its total profit to its lowest point this year.
Reimagining data to help Asia’s unbanked: Experian CMO
Sisca Margaretta of Experian explains how the company’s secure use of innovative data has changed lives in Southeast Asia.
Publicis Groupe reports growth, despite poor APAC performance
APAC revenue fell 16.4%, with Australia hard hit, but China returned to modest growth.
Publicis returns to organic growth in second quarter
Organic revenue grew 0.8 percent despite weak FMCG sector.
DBS and Visa top Singapore fintech lab ranking
R3 visited eight labs as part of Singapore’s first Fintech Festival
WPP enjoys record year; net profit leaps 20.6 percent
Even after the sharp depreciation of the pound sterling is taken into account, the group’s profits after tax are up 7.2 percent.
