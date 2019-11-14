financial

Tencent profits drop 13% as media ad revenue suffers
Nov 14, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Tencent profits drop 13% as media ad revenue suffers

A plummet in Tencent's media advertising revenues pulled down its total profit to its lowest point this year.

Reimagining data to help Asia’s unbanked: Experian CMO
May 6, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Reimagining data to help Asia’s unbanked: Experian CMO

Sisca Margaretta of Experian explains how the company’s secure use of innovative data has changed lives in Southeast Asia.

Publicis Groupe reports growth, despite poor APAC performance
Apr 19, 2018
Emily Tan

Publicis Groupe reports growth, despite poor APAC performance

APAC revenue fell 16.4%, with Australia hard hit, but China returned to modest growth.

Publicis returns to organic growth in second quarter
Jul 21, 2017
John Harrington

Publicis returns to organic growth in second quarter

Organic revenue grew 0.8 percent despite weak FMCG sector.

DBS and Visa top Singapore fintech lab ranking
Mar 27, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

DBS and Visa top Singapore fintech lab ranking

R3 visited eight labs as part of Singapore’s first Fintech Festival

WPP enjoys record year; net profit leaps 20.6 percent
Mar 3, 2017
Emily Tan

WPP enjoys record year; net profit leaps 20.6 percent

Even after the sharp depreciation of the pound sterling is taken into account, the group’s profits after tax are up 7.2 percent.

