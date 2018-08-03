Search
How are agencies handling the return of pre-Covid overhead costs?
Looser borders and back-to-office plans indicate that agency overhead costs are inching towards pre-Covid levels. We explore what this means for agencies’ bottom lines and work culture.
Aug 3, 2018
Carlson Wagonlit Travel releases travel consolidator tool
The web-based platform is said to be able to help travel managers identify hidden expenses.
