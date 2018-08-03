expenses

How are agencies handling the return of pre-Covid overhead costs?
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

How are agencies handling the return of pre-Covid overhead costs?

Looser borders and back-to-office plans indicate that agency overhead costs are inching towards pre-Covid levels. We explore what this means for agencies’ bottom lines and work culture.

Carlson Wagonlit Travel releases travel consolidator tool
Aug 3, 2018
Staff Writer

Carlson Wagonlit Travel releases travel consolidator tool

The web-based platform is said to be able to help travel managers identify hidden expenses.

