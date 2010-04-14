euronews

Madonna Badger on distinguishing provocative art from objectification, and more
2 days ago
Eularie Saldanha

Madonna Badger on distinguishing provocative art from objectification, and more

At Cannes Lions 2021, the founder and chief creative officer of Badger & Winters spoke about the industry’s continued problematic portrayal of women

SingTel Mio TV drops Al Jazeera English
Apr 14, 2010
Asiya Bakht

SingTel Mio TV drops Al Jazeera English

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean minister confirmed that the Arabic news channel, Al Jazeera, was dropped by SingTel's Mio TV due to low interest among viewers.

