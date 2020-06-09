eugene demata

Obituary: Eugene Umali Demata, 51, celebrated Filipino creative
Jun 9, 2020
Campaign Staff

The chief creative officer of Grey Manila was the first to win the Philippines a Cannes Grand Prix Lion.

Johnson & Johnson Philippines appoints digital AOR for several brands
Nov 4, 2013
Racheal Lee

MANILA - FMCG company Johnson & Johnson Philippines has named creative digital agency Di9it as its digital agency of record for several brands.

DM9 JaymeSyfu launches new digital shop
Jan 15, 2013
Racheal Lee

MANILA - DM9 JaymeSyfu has launched new digital shop Digit to strengthen its digital offerings.

