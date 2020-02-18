eric salama

Kantar CEO departs before successor is named
Feb 18, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Eric Salama was expected to remain until a new CEO was in place, but the board of directors decided it was better for him to leave now, according to a spokesman.

Kantar's Eric Salama steps down after 17 years as CEO
Dec 10, 2019
Sara Spary

Now is the right time for me to pause, reflect on my personal priorities and explore other experiences,' he said.

Alibaba and Kantar claim to redefine brand-building at ‘China speed’
Jun 20, 2018
Matthew Miller

Kantar’s validation of Alibaba’s Consumer Asset KPI will help CMOs optimise their brand-building activities within Alibaba's ecosystem, according to the companies.

