eric salama
Feb 18, 2020
Kantar CEO departs before successor is named
Eric Salama was expected to remain until a new CEO was in place, but the board of directors decided it was better for him to leave now, according to a spokesman.
Dec 10, 2019
Kantar's Eric Salama steps down after 17 years as CEO
Now is the right time for me to pause, reflect on my personal priorities and explore other experiences,' he said.
Jun 20, 2018
Alibaba and Kantar claim to redefine brand-building at ‘China speed’
Kantar’s validation of Alibaba’s Consumer Asset KPI will help CMOs optimise their brand-building activities within Alibaba's ecosystem, according to the companies.
