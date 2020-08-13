employees

WFH means longer, ‘rollercoaster’ days, but no drop in job satisfaction
Aug 13, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Yet job satisfaction remains high, according to an employee survey by US agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

Fight the talent war with total engagement
Jul 24, 2013
Racheal Lee

Posting a ‘We’re hiring’ sign on the door just doesn’t cut it anymore. To attract top talent, companies need to build bonds.

Report finds most businesses are not taking privacy seriously and risk alienating customers
Nov 15, 2012
Emily Tan

GLOBAL – Despite growing privacy concerns among consumers, nearly two-thirds of surveyed employees believe their companies do not consider privacy and the protection of personal information a corporate priority, according to a report by Edelman.

