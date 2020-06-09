Search
Jun 9, 2020
2020 Effie Index: Here are the world's most effective marketers
The 10th annual ranking includes brand, marketer, agency holding group, agency network, agency office and independent agency.
May 31, 2017
BBDO tops global Effie Index for fourth time
MullenLowe Lintas, Ogilvy India and Colenso BBDO land in the top five most effective agencies.
Apr 9, 2015
WPP tops Effie Index for fourth year in a row
GLOBAL - WPP has topped the Effie Index as the most effective agency holding group globally for the fourth year in a row, as Omnicom's BBDO is named the most effective ad network.
