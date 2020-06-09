effie index

2020 Effie Index: Here are the world's most effective marketers
Jun 9, 2020
Lindsay Stein

2020 Effie Index: Here are the world's most effective marketers

The 10th annual ranking includes brand, marketer, agency holding group, agency network, agency office and independent agency.

BBDO tops global Effie Index for fourth time
May 31, 2017
Omar Oakes

BBDO tops global Effie Index for fourth time

MullenLowe Lintas, Ogilvy India and Colenso BBDO land in the top five most effective agencies.

WPP tops Effie Index for fourth year in a row
Apr 9, 2015
Maisie McCabe

WPP tops Effie Index for fourth year in a row

GLOBAL - WPP has topped the Effie Index as the most effective agency holding group globally for the fourth year in a row, as Omnicom's BBDO is named the most effective ad network.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia